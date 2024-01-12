Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks

DUBAI - Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities on Jan 12 to hear their leaders condemn US and British strikes on their country in response to attacks by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping to protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The US and Britain carried out dozens of air strikes on Houthi military targets overnight, widening a regional conflict stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.

"Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism," said Mr Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, referring to the United States. "The United States is the Devil."

The Iran-aligned Houthis waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict - which has spread around the Middle East since it began on Oct 7 - by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles towards Israel itself. REUTERS