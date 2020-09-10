Large fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast

BEIRUT (REUTERS, AFP) - A store of oil and tyres at Beirut port caught fire on Thursday (Sept 10), a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and a surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire erupted in the duty free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city. The army said it was not immediately clear why the oil and tyres had erupted in flames.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze in an area surrounded by the mangled remains of warehouses that were destroyed in the Aug 4 blast.

Lebanon’s army said it was sending helicopters to help bring the fire under control. Television footage showed a helicopter dropping water on the blaze.

About 190 people were killed and 6,000 injured in last month's explosion and a swathe of Beirut near the port was ruined. The blast was caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port in poor condition for years.

The head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of the flames and said there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath as a result.

Social media users posted video footage, which sparked alarm among Beirut residents only just recovering from the country’s deadliest peace-time disaster.

“Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can’t catch a break,” Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub wrote on Twitter.

The Aug blast had sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the huge stockpile, and prompted the government to resign.

Human rights researcher Omar Nashabe tweeted: “Where are we living? This is the scene of the crime a month ago! Where is the judiciary? Where is the state? Where is responsibility?”

The port blast piled new misery on Lebanese already battling the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, which has seen poverty rates double to more than half the population.