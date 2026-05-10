Kuwait's army says it has intercepted hostile drones over airspace

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DUBAI, May 10 - Kuwait’s army said it had detected and dealt with several hostile drones in the country’s airspace at dawn on Sunday, the latest incident following similar cross‑border drone activity linked to the Iran conflict.

On April 25, Kuwait's army said two drones launched from Iraq had targeted two northern border posts, causing damage.

Its air defences also dealt with a wave of Iranian drones on April 8 that targeted vital infrastructure.

While hostilities during the conflict have largely been scaled down since a ceasefire came into effect in April, drones have been launched from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. REUTERS