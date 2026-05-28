Kuwait says air defences intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks

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The statement came after US strikes earlier on May 28 on what Washington said was an Iranian drone operation threatening US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s army said on May 28 that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, but did not say where they were coming from.

The army said any sounds of explosions heard in the country were the result of air-defence systems intercepting the threats, and urged people to follow security and safety instructions issued by the authorities.

The statement came after US strikes earlier on May 28 on what Washington said was an Iranian drone operation threatening US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran confirmed the US attack and said it had targeted a US air base at 4.50am local time after what it described as an early morning US strike near Bandar Abbas airport. It did not say where the base was.

Kuwait, which is home to a US air base, did not say the threats were Iranian.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, saw missile and drone attacks during the US-Israel war on Iran. Hostilities have largely eased since a ceasefire came into effect in April, though drones have since been launched from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. REUTERS