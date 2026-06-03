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Kuwait says air defences intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks

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Kuwait authorities urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.

Kuwait authorities urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.

PHOTO: AFP

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KUWAIT CITY - Kuwaiti air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks on June 3, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting the country’s army which did not say where the threats came from.

KUNA cited the army’s General Staff as saying any explosions heard were caused by interceptions and urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.

The statements came shortly after Iran’s media reported that sounds of explosions had been heard in the area of Qeshm Island, without saying what caused them.

Bahrain’s interior ministry also said a warning siren had been sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Kuwait has reported several hostile missile and drone attacks in recent days, including incidents it later described as Iranian, but it did not identify the source of June 3’s threats.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, have come under missile and drone attack during the US-Israel war on Iran.

Hostilities have largely eased since a ceasefire came into effect in April, though the truce has been repeatedly tested by further missile and drone attacks, including against or near Gulf countries hosting US forces. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.