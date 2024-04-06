Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation following election

Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 11:23 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 09:58 PM

CAIRO - Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah submitted his cabinet's resignation as expected to the Kuwaiti emir on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

The move comes after a new parliament was elected on Thursday and is a procedural one as the current government has to submit its resignation before the legislature's inauguration.

Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah will now either reappoint the same prime minister or a new one who will be tasked with forming a new cabinet.

The OPEC producer, which bans political parties, has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf, though the emir has the final say in state matters.

Feuding between appointed governments and the elected parliament has often led to political paralysis. Thursday's election was the fourth since December 2020. REUTERS

