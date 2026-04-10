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Kuwait condemns drone attacks on vital facilities, Iran denies involvement

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CAIRO, April 9 - Kuwait condemned what it described as drone attacks by Iran and its proxies targeting vital facilities in the country on Thursday evening, calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and airspace, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait's state news agency reported a National Guard site was targeted by drones, causing significant material damage but no injuries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied on state media launching any attacks toward Gulf countries during the ceasefire period, adding that if Iran were to carry out any strike, it would announce it publicly in an official statement.

Kuwait said the attacks undermined recent ceasefire efforts between the United States and Iran, and said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and stability.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Gulf states have reported missile and drone incidents and heightened security risks linked to the conflict. The ceasefire announced this week has remained fragile. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.