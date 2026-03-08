Kuwait airport, Saudi Arabia targeted as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dubai on March 7 briefly closed its main airport after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby.

DUBAI – Gulf nations reported missile and drone attacks on March 8, while Iran vowed to press on with strikes against neighbouring countries as the regional war entered its second week.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait all reported new attacks, after loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Bahrain’s Manama a day earlier.

Kuwait’s national oil company announced a “precautionary” cut to its crude production, as the country’s military said on March 8 it had responded “to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country’s airspace”.

Fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, the military added.

The official Kuwait News Agency said a fire at the airport was brought under control, reporting no “significant injuries”.

The military called the drone attack “a direct targeting of vital infrastructure”.

A separate statement said “some civilian facilities sustained material damage as a result of falling fragments and debris from interception operations”.

The Kuwaiti interior ministry said two border guards “were martyred... while performing their national duty”, without elaborating. It was not clear whether their deaths were the result of an Iranian attack.

The UAE’s defence ministry said air defences were responding to “incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”, while Bahrain’s interior ministry said air raid sirens were activated.

Qatar’s defence ministry said on March 8 that the country was targeted a day earlier by 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles fired from Iran, but most of them were intercepted and caused no casualties.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry also reported intercepting and destroying 15 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace, including an attempted attack at the diplomatic quarter in the capital Riyadh.

The attacks came despite Iran’s president apologising to Gulf countries for earlier strikes. He had said they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory first.

But hours later, Iran’s judiciary chief said strikes would continue on sites in Gulf countries which were “at the disposal of the enemy”.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a rare televised address that the Emirates were in “a period of war” and “will emerge stronger” from it.

Dubai authorities said March 7 that a a Pakistani national had been killed by debris from an “aerial interception”.

Dubai airport

Dubai on March 7 briefly closed its main airport – the world’s busiest for international traffic – after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby.

A witness told AFP of a loud explosion in the area followed by a cloud of smoke. Footage verified by AFP recorded the sound of a drone followed by a loud explosion and plumes of smoke close to an airport concourse.

The government said there had been “a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception”, without directly mentioning the airport. It said there were no injuries.

The Flightradar24 tracking website earlier showed planes circling above the airport in an apparent holding pattern.

In a statement since deleted from X, Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, had announced it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, but later said it had resumed operations.

The UAE, a US ally and home to American military installations, has been the most heavily targeted nation in the Gulf during the war.

The defence ministry said 221 ballistic missiles were detected since the war began on Feb 28, with the number of drones surpassing 1,300.

Iranian attacks have hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel over the past week, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on March 3.

Saudi base

Elsewhere in the Gulf on March 7, Bahrain said it has intercepted 92 missiles and 151 drones since the start of the “brutal Iranian aggression”.

AFP journalists heard an explosion Saturday night in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, as authorities said one person was injured after rocket shrapnel fell in a street.

In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said it had destroyed three ballistic missiles heading towards Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American troops, as well as 17 drones over the Shaybah oil field in the southeast. AFP