Kuwait airport hit by drones, radar system damaged, no casualties reported

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Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said the attacks were carried out by Iran, its proxies and the armed factions it supports.

LONDON - Kuwait International Airport was targeted by multiple drone attacks on March 28 that caused significant damage to its radar system but resulted in no casualties, state news agency KUNA reported, citing the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The authority’s spokesperson later said the attacks were carried out by Iran, its proxies and the armed factions it supports.

Kuwait’s fire department, meanwhile, said a fire that broke out in fuel tanks at the airport on March 25 following a previous drone attack had been extinguished after operations lasting 58 consecutive hours, KUNA reported on March 28.

As the Iran war has broadened, Tehran has launched strikes on Israel and on Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations.

Israel is carrying out attacks in Lebanon targeting Iran-aligned Hezbollah fighters. And Yemen’s Houthis have begun launching missiles at Israel in support of Iran. REUTERS