Putin, in phone call with Trump, shares proposals to end Iran war quickly

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

A Kremlin official described the discussion as “very substantial” and one that would “likely have practical significance for further work between the two countries”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation on March 9 with US President Donald Trump, put forward proposals for a quick settlement of the conflict around Iran, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Mr Ushakov, giving an account of the conversation to reporters, said the two leaders also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and noted that Russian gains should prompt Kyiv’s negotiators to move towards a settlement.

He described the entire discussion as “very substantial” and said it would “likely have practical significance for further work between the two countries”.

Mr Ushakov said Mr Putin “expressed several thoughts aimed at a quick political and diplomatic end to the Iranian conflict, including contacts that have taken place with leaders of Gulf states, the president of Iran and leaders of other countries”.

He said Mr Trump “offered his assessment of developments in the US-Israeli operation”.

“Let me say that a very substantial and, without doubt, useful exchange of ideas took place,” said Mr Ushakov.

He added that Mr Trump believed it was in the US interest to see a “rapid end to the conflict in Ukraine with a ceasefire and a long-term settlement”.

Developments in Ukraine, he said, were characterised by “Russian troops advancing quite successfully. This, as was noted, is a factor that should prompt the regime in Kyiv to finally go down the path of negotiating a settlement to the conflict”.

Mr Ushakov also said the two presidents also discussed the situation in Venezuela in the context of global oil markets. REUTERS

