Khamenei’s wife dies after being wounded in strikes: Iranian media

Iranian security forces stand guard on a street next to a billboard of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on March 2. Mr Khamenei's wife had been in a coma since strikes on Feb 28.

PHOTO: AFP

TEHRAN - The wife of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on Feb 2 after succumbing to wounds sustained during the US-Israeli attack, Iranian media reported.

Madam Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, 79, had been in a coma since

strikes on Feb 28 killed Mr Khamenei

, the Tasnim news agency said. AFP

