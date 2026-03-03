Key Gaza crossing will be reopened, says World Food Programme

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A view shows a sign as trucks carrying aid (not pictured) wait at the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to southern Gaza in southern Israel, October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

GENEVA, March 3 - A key aid crossing that had been momentarily closed into Gaza will reopen imminently, the United Nations World Food Programme said on Tuesday.

Humanitarian supplies will be able to enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing into the enclave between Tuesday and Wednesday, the WFP said.

"That is timely for us, and we need to get in aid as fast as we can," Samer Abdel Jaber, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo.

Israeli government agency COGAT said it will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing starting on Tuesday for the gradual entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

COGAT said on Saturday that crossings into the Gaza Strip, vital for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the movement of patients in need of medical evacuation, were closed as Israeli and U.S. forces attacked Iran. REUTERS