Journalists hit by shelling on south Lebanon's border with Israel

BEIRUT - Several journalists including two AFP reporters were wounded on Friday while covering shelling in south Lebanon near the border with Israel, an AFP correspondent said, in an area which a Lebanese security source maintained had been targeted by Israeli strikes.

Shells fell on a group of journalists from three different media outlets, including from broadcaster Al-Jazeera, who were near Alma al-Shaab close to the border when they were hit, the AFP correspondent said.

Al-Jazeera confirmed on television that two of their reporters were among the wounded.

Reuters later said that one of its journalists had been killed in South Lebanon.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” Reuters said, adding that, he “was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon.”

A Lebanese security source had told AFP that initial Israeli shelling followed an infiltration attempt by a Palestinian faction from the Lebanese side of the border.

The Israeli army had said in a statement not long before the journalists were hit: “A short while ago, a blast occurred on the border fence in Hanita (Western Galilee),” referring to a point in Israel just across the border from Alma al-Shaab.

“Light damage was caused to the wall. In response, IDF (army) forces are currently responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory.”

Hezbollah said it retaliated by firing at several positions in Israel.

AFP correspondents had reported shelling targeting the villages of Dhayra, Alma al-Shaab and Adaysseh, with smoke billowing from the area.

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen a series of flare-ups since a weekend attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel triggered fierce fighting.