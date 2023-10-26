Journalists on the ground share struggles of reporting from Gaza

KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories – Hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.

Tents in a hospital courtyard have become their newsroom by day and dormitory at night.

Some work for local media outlets and others for international news organisations.

But all suffer the same ordeal as they try to do their jobs amid the violence and suffering caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

On Oct 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched deadly raids in southern Israel.

At least 1,400 people were killed and around 200 taken hostage, Israel said.

Gaza’s Hamas government said retaliatory Israeli air and artillery bombing since then has left more than 6,500 people dead.

Since the war erupted, the Palestinian journalists’ union said that more than 20 of its members have been killed in the territory.

Media representatives in the Palestinian territory, including AFP, used to work from offices in Gaza City.

But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, have forced news organisations to send their teams towards the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.

Several hundred journalists now find themselves under canvas at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis.