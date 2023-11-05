Journalists get glimpse inside Israel's invasion of Gaza Strip

GAZA – The wall of a school had shattered into rubble. The minaret of a mosque was tilting to one side. The roof of a beachfront villa had vanished, leaving a maroon sofa exposed to the elements.

Along the northern coastline of Gaza on Saturday afternoon, these were the signs of battle between Hamas, the Palestinian militia that controls the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli army, which had for eight days tried to oust Hamas from power.

Israeli military leaders brought a small group of foreign journalists into northern Gaza on Saturday for four hours to witness the extent of the advance. A reporter for The New York Times was among them.

Thousands of troops began their incursion down the coastline on Oct 27, one part of a three-pronged invasive force that aims to vanquish Hamas, which led a brazen raid on Israel last month that killed roughly 1,400 people.

Eight days later, the Israeli army had fought its way several miles to the south, reaching the outskirts of Gaza City, Hamas’ stronghold, and established control over the northern stretch of Gaza’s coastal road.

Less than a month ago, the northern coastline of Gaza was a quiet seafront, flecked here and there with beach resorts and hotels. On Saturday, it was a giant Israeli military camp.

Long lines of infantry marched south along the road, blowing plumes of dust into the air. In the sand dunes east of the road, long rows of tanks and armored vehicles dominated the landscape, stretching toward the horizon.

Many buildings were wrecked, their walls sprayed with bullet holes. Some were most likely hit from the air during an Israeli bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s health authority, which is controlled by Hamas.

Palestinian residents had fled south, abandoning the seafront to the Israeli soldiers and a few stray dogs and cats.

An Israeli officer accompanying the journalists, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Iddo Ben-Anat, projected an image of quiet confidence.

Hamas had been routed here, LTC Ben-Anat said, forced out from its bases in the mosque with the tilting minaret and the school with the shattered wall.

“It’s like catching a mouse,” LTC Ben-Anat said of the enemy. “You have to find him. You know he’s there. You don’t know where he is – but you know when you catch him, he’s done.”