Jordan's king meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Amman

Jordan’s King Abdullah II (left) hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman in a rare meeting on Tuesday. PHOTOS: AFP
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

AMMAN - Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman in a rare meeting as relations between the two leaders have been strained for years.

The royal palace said they discussed the situation in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and “the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo”.

Mr Netanyahu, who previously served as prime minister from 2009 to 2021, returned to power last month at the head of a coalition that includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

On Jan 3, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the sensitive Jordanian-administered Jerusalem holy site, sparking a wave of international condemnation.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader discussed “regional issues” and bilateral ties with the Jordanian king.

The two leaders last met in Jordan in 2018.

Tuesday’s visit to Amman was Mr Netanyahu’s first official trip abroad since taking office.

Jordan in 1994 became the second Arab country to recognise and sign a peace treaty with neighbouring Israel, after Egypt. AFP

