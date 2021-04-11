Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza seen together for first time since rift

AMMAN (REUTERS) - Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Hamza on Sunday (April 11) made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony marking 100 years of independence.

State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the unknown soldier's memorial.

While Prince Hamza and King Abdullah have publicly buried the hatchet, the dramatic events exposed fault lines within a royal family that has helped shield Jordan from the turmoil that consumed neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

Prince Hamza was widely expected to have succeeded King Abdullah as Jordan's next king, until the monarch made Prince Hussein his heir instead in 2004, in line with family tradition.

Some experts worry that the feud could re-ignite, given underlying problems in Jordan like poverty, joblessness and rising Covid-19 deaths which they said contributed to tensions spilling into the open.

This story is developing.