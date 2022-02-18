Jordan scraps PCR test requirement for arrivals from March

AMMAN (BLOOMBERG/XINHUA) - Jordan on Thursday (Feb 17) announced measures to ease the Covid-19 restrictions from March 1, cancelling the PCR test requirement for all arriving passengers.

Visitors would still have to sign a pledge to get tested if they feel coronavirus symptoms and agree to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.

The decision was announced by Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul during a joint press conference with Health Minister Firas Hawari, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Shboul said that those who test positive for the virus will have to be isolated for five days starting from the date of sample collection and are exempted from another PCR test when the isolation ends.

No PCR test is required anymore for those attending concerts, weddings or gatherings, he said.

Starting from Sunday, in-class education will resume and only infected students are required to attend online classes, said Shboul.

After the end of the current pandemic wave in the country, the epidemiological report will be issued on a weekly basis instead of daily, the minister added.

For his part, Hawari called on the public to be double-vaccinated, and urged those who have received the second dose longer than three months to get the third dose, so as to increase immunity against the virus and its variants.

The Jordanian Health Ministry will start to vaccinate the 5-11 age group from next week, he noted.

He added that more than 70 per cent of the targeted group aged 18 and above in Jordan have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while the percentage of vaccinations among school students aged between 12 to 17 stands at only 20 per cent.