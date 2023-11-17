Jordan says it won't sign energy for water deal with Israel

CAIRO - Jordan won't sign a deal to provide energy to Israel in exchange for water that was planned to be ratified last month, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told AL Jazeera TV on Thursday.

"We had a regional dialogue about regional projects. I think that all of this, ... the war (has) proved, will not proceed," Safadi said in an interview, referring to Israel's conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He added that all of Jordan's efforts were focused on ending what he described as the "retaliatory barbarism carried out by Israel" in the Hamas-run enclave of Gaza.

Safadi said Jordan would never enter into a dialogue about who runs Gaza after the war, considering such as move right now could be seen as a green light to Israel to do whatever it wants.

"If the international community wants to talk about this, it must stop the war now," he added. REUTERS