Joint patrols to guard ships in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians

GAZA/MANAMA/JERUSALEM - Several countries have agreed to jointly carry out patrols in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to try to safeguard commercial shipping against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

A statement on Dec 19 by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, on a visit to Bahrain, identified several countries taking part in an international force.

It was unclear whether those countries are willing to do what US warships have done in recent days - shoot down Houthi missiles and drones and rush to the aid of commercial ships under attack.

"This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative," the statement said.

It identified participating nations, led by the United States, to include, among others, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and even firing drones and missiles at Israel, more than 1.6km from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

The Houthi group said on Dec 18 it launched a drone attack on two cargo vessels in one of its latest attacks in the region.

The Houthis have threatened to target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

On Dec 18, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Al Jazeera his group would be able to confront any coalition formed by the United States that could deploy to the Red Sea.