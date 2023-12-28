Jailed, unseated, exiled: Hong Kong opposition Civic Party shuts its doors

HONG KONG - Six lapel pins bearing the Civic Party’s founding date were all Hong Kong veteran politician Alan Leong kept when the once-prominent opposition group cleared its headquarters and shuttered its doors days before the new year.

Founded in 2006, the Civic Party – nicknamed “the barristers’ party” – was made up of attorneys, academics and other professionals who wanted to promote democratisation in Hong Kong, becoming at one point the city’s second-largest opposition party in the legislative council.

“Times have changed,” co-founder Mr Leong said, speaking to AFP in a series of interviews during the party’s six-month shutdown process.

Since China imposed a sweeping national security law that quelled dissent after massive pro-democracy protests rocked Hong Kong in 2019, the Civic Party has seen three members jailed, its elected politicians unseated, and a former lawmaker listed as a most wanted fugitive.

Under a leadership vacuum, the party decided to disband in May.

In the final months of 2023, it donated its office furniture and campaign loudspeakers, and stripped bare its walls of newspaper clippings and party signage.

But Mr Leong held on to the green-and-purple pins bearing the date “19.03.06” – the party’s founding date.

“What is left of the initial batch of the lapel pins would be all that we have,” he told AFP.

The lawyer cited Hong Kong’s “political reality” as well as a lack of money and morale as reasons for the party’s closure.

“I have never doubted the ability of Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong, but there are things that are beyond our control,” he said. “There are a few of our legislators who are still behind bars now. So that’s reality. That also explains why we are winding ourselves up.”

Once an electoral reform advocacy group, the Civic Party was formed by four lawyers who were also lawmakers – Ronny Tong, Margaret Ng, Audrey Eu and Mr Leong.

Aspiring to become a “governing party”, it recruited elites from different professions, such as civic engineer Albert Lai.

“It had then been a decade since Hong Kong’s handover, but Beijing had not realised its promise of universal suffrage for the city... that was the triggering point of the party’s formation,” Mr Lai told AFP.

Hong Kong was handed over from Britain to China in 1997, with Beijing promising a wide degree of freedoms and an “ultimate aim” of having the city’s leader and lawmakers democratically elected.

But today, Hong Kong’s chief executive is still chosen by Beijing loyalists.