‘It’s on Israel’ to avoid killing us in Gaza, say aid groups

UNITED NATIONS - International aid groups said on April 4 there is nothing more they can do to protect staff in the Gaza Strip and that it is up to Israel to avoid killing them as the United Nations appealed for direct humanitarian coordination with the Israeli military.

Global outrage at the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people escalated after an Israeli airstrike on April 1 killed seven people working for US-based food charity World Central Kitchen.

The United Nations says at least 196 humanitarian workers have now been killed in the six-month-long war as Israel retaliates against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group.

While some aid groups have suspended operations following the strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy, none have said they plan to withdraw from Gaza despite the repeated attacks on aid operations in Gaza. The UN warns a famine is imminent.

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza.

“Every day we are forced to decide whether to suspend an operation or to proceed with an operation - and often the decision is to suspend because we don’t have the proper security conditions in place,” Mr Scott Paul, associate director for peace and security at Oxfam America, told reporters.

The UN and international aid groups operating in Gaza said they share the locations of all premises and planned movements with the Israeli authorities and are in daily contact.

The United States said on April 2 that it was “unacceptable and inexplicable” that the Israeli military’s procedures to avoid harming aid workers were not functioning appropriately.

“One of the things that would probably improve the system... is for us to have the ability to have more direct contact with the military as opposed to going through a number of layers of military-civilian coordination as it does now,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Israel's Defense Ministry said on April 2 that it would work to strengthen coordination, including by opening a joint situation room to coordinate between the Israeli military's southern command and international aid organisations.

Israel also said on April 4 that it would adjust war tactics.

“The rules of war require that those fighting always know the difference between military targets and humanitarian relief workers,” said Ms Bushra Khalidi, an Oxfam policy adviser.

“If there’s any ever any doubt, it’s on Israel to avoid harming us,” she said, adding that aid groups make their staff as visible as possible in an effort to protect them.