Israel's treatment of Gaza flotilla members is 'abominable', Canada PM Carney says

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Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as he meets unionized skilled trades workers at the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA) office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Todd Korol

OTTAWA, May 20 - Israel's treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists is "abominable," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday, using unusually harsh language to condemn a close ally.

Ottawa earlier said it would summon the Israeli ambassador to protest after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared a video in which he taunted the activists, who were forced to kneel on the ground in rows with their hands tied behind their backs.

"The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable," Carney said in a social media post.

"Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr. Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence."

The activists were aboard a flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Tuesday and later taken to an Israeli port.

Canada has gradually hardened its line on Israel under Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister in March 2025.

Carney announced last September that Canada would recognize Palestinian statehood, angering Israel. REUTERS