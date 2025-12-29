Israel’s Supreme Court suspends government move to shut army radio station

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Cabinet last week approved the closure of Galei Tsahal, with the shutdown scheduled to take effect before March 1, 2026.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Supreme Court has issued an interim order suspending a government decision to shut down Galei Tsahal, the country’s decades-old and widely listened-to military radio station.

In a ruling issued late on Dec 28, Supreme Court president Isaac Amit said the suspension was partly because the government “did not provide a clear commitment not to take irreversible steps before the court reaches a final decision”.

He added that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara supported the suspension.

Founded in 1950, Galei Tsahal is widely known for its flagship news programmes and has long been followed by both domestic and foreign correspondents.

A government audience survey ranks it as Israel’s third-most-listened-to radio station, with a market share of 17.7 per cent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged ministers to back the closure, saying there had been repeated proposals over the years to remove the station from the military, abolish it or privatise it.

But Ms Baharav-Miara, who also serves as the government’s legal adviser and is facing dismissal proceedings initiated by the premier, has warned that closing the station raised “concerns about possible political interference in public broadcasting”.

She added that it “poses questions regarding an infringement on freedom of expression and of the press”.

Defence Minister Israel Katz last week said Galei Tsahal broadcasts “political and divisive content” that does not align with military values.

He said soldiers, civilians and bereaved families had complained that the station did not represent them and undermined morale and the war effort.

Mr Katz also argued that a military-run radio station serving the public is an anomaly in democratic countries.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid had condemned the closure decision, calling it part of the government’s effort to suppress freedom of expression ahead of elections.

Israel is due to hold parliamentary elections in 2026, and Mr Netanyahu has said he will seek another term as prime minister. AFP