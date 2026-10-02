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Israel’s Netanyahu warns ‘very heavy price’ if any power behind flydubai incident

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a statement in a video posted to his X account on Oct 2.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a statement in a video posted to his X account on Oct 2.

SCREENSHOT: @ISRAELIPM/X

  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warned a "very heavy price" would be paid by any power behind the flydubai incident, linking the attacker to Islamist radicalisation without naming a country.
  • US President Trump suggested Iran might be involved and threatened severe consequences if confirmed, reflecting ongoing tensions between these nations.
  • The co-pilot attacked the pilot mid-flight, but passengers helped overpower him; the plane safely landed in Saudi Arabia with no casualties.

AI generated

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Oct 2 that Israel would impose a “very heavy price” on any power behind the flydubai incident, without offering evidence that any country was responsible.

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer: The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He came to crash the plane with all passengers on board,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” Netanyahu said of the co-pilot assailant.

Netanyahu did not identify any country as a potential culprit but for years has been quick to point the finger at Iran, which Israel and the United States attacked in February.

US President Donald Trump, who in April reached a ceasefire with Iran that is now in tatters, said on Oct 1 in response to a question that he was “hearing” that Iran was involved and that the country will “be hit very hard” if so.

Israel and the United States have linked Iran’s Shi’ite clerical state to numerous attacks around the world since the Islamic Republic was founded in 1979.

But it has little known connection to hijackings, hallmarks of Al-Qaeda during the Sept 11, 2001 attacks and of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the 1960s and 1970s.

Netanyahu has previously said the pilot was from Oman and earlier left open the possibility that he was experiencing mental problems.

Israeli officials and witnesses say the co-pilot of the Tel Aviv-bound flight on Sept 30 stabbed the Indian pilot, who let passengers come into the cockpit to overpower the attacker.

The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia with no deaths. AFP

More on this topic
Trump vows to hit Iran ‘very hard’ if linked to flydubai attack
Israel’s Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.