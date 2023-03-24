Israel's Netanyahu vows unity as thousands decry justice reforms

TEL AVIV - Israeli divisions over the government’s judicial reform programme widened Thursday as police fired water cannon at protesters blocking a highway in Tel Aviv and right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to restore unity.

Demonstrators fear the proposed reforms, which are already moving through parliament, would increase the power of politicians over the courts and are a threat to Israeli democracy.

Israel’s allies abroad have also raised concerns about the overhaul.

Lawmakers earlier on Thursday approved legislation restricting grounds for declaring a premier unfit for office, a move opposition chief Yair Lapid called “a personal law” to protect Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, which he denies.

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv and other cities, according to crowd estimates by Israeli media. Similar-sized crowds have taken to the streets on other occasions during routine protests over the past few months since the proposals were introduced.

Mr Netanyahu, in a televised address, said he was determined to advance the reforms but wanted to reach a solution acceptable to both supporters and critics of the proposal.

He said he wanted to to “end division among the people” after months of protest, including objections from high-level officials.

‘Civil war’

Last week, President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely symbolic role, expressed concern over the deepening rift in society and presented a proposed compromise.

The government rejected it.

“Anyone who thinks that a genuine civil war, with human lives, is a line that we could never reach, has no idea what he is talking about,” Mr Herzog warned.

On Thursday one demonstrator, Mr Nadav Golander, warned of a “dictatorship” if the government presses forward.

“The people understand... that they will not stop,” said Mr Golander, 37.

“Of all the ‘days of paralysis’... this is the most important, there are loads of people,” he added, referring to the name used by organisers.

Many demonstrators carried Israeli flags and some clashed with officers. Police reported at least 10 arrests in Tel Aviv over alleged public order offences.