Israel's Netanyahu says there cannot be permanent Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 06:51 PM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 06:30 PM

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 1 that there would be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.

His comments in a statement published online came after US President Joe Biden said that Israel had proposed a three-phase deal for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter," he added. REUTERS

