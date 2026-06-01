Straitstimes.com header logo

Netanyahu orders Israeli military to attack targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising following Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on May 31.

Smoke rising following Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on May 31.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

JEURSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 1 ordered the military to attack targets in the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh.

“Following repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the terrorist group Hezbollah and the attacks against our cities and citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the IDF to attack terrorist targets in the Dahiyeh district in Beirut,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah have continued to trade fire since a mid-April ceasefire, with Hezbollah using cheap, easy-to-assemble kamikaze drones that are hard for air defences to thwart and that have killed several Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The fighting in Lebanon has been the broadest spillover of the Iran war, displacing more than 1.2 million Lebanese through Israeli strikes and evacuation orders since March 2, when Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones into Israel to back its ally Iran.

The incursion has so far killed more than 3,370 people, according to the Lebanese government.

Israel says 24 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period. Tens of thousands of Israelis in the country’s north have also been displaced by Hezbollah rockets and drones. REUTERS

More on this topic
Oil prices rise more than 2% as Israel steps up incursion into Lebanon
US says it struck Iranian military sites, Tehran responds with air base attack
See more on

Lebanon

Israel

Wars and conflicts

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hezbollah

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.