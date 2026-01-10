Israel’s Netanyahu hopes to ‘taper’ Israel off US military aid in next decade

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel should not be reliant on foreign military aid.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview published on Jan 9 that he hopes to “taper off” Israeli dependence on American military aid in the next decade.

Mr Netanyahu has said Israel should not be reliant on foreign military aid but has stopped short of declaring a firm timeline for when Israel would be fully independent from the US.

“I want to taper off the military within the next 10 years,” Mr Netanyahu told the Economist. Asked if that meant a tapering “down to zero,” he said, “Yes”.

Mr Netanyahu said he told President Donald Trump during a recent visit that Israel “very deeply” appreciates “the military aid that America has given us over the years, but here too we’ve come of age and we’ve developed incredible capacities”.

In December, Mr Netanyahu said Israel would spend 350 billion shekels (S$141 billion) on developing an independent arms industry to reduce dependency on other countries.

In 2016, the US and Israeli governments signed a memorandum of understanding for the 10 years through September 2028 that provides US$38 billion (S$48.9 billion) in military aid, US$33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and US$5 billion for missile defence systems.

Israeli defence exports rose 13 per cent in 2025, with major contracts signed for Israeli defence technology including its advanced multi-layered aerial defence systems. REUTERS