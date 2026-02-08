Israel’s Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Feb 11 to discuss Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and US President Donald Trump meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in December 2025.

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Feb 11 in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Mr Netanyahu’s office said on Feb 7.

Iranian and US officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb 6.

Both sides said more talks were expected to be held again soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” during the negotiations with the US, and that Tehran’s missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled out putting Iran’s missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

“The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and halting support for the Iranian axis,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. REUTERS