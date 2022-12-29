Israel's ex-intelligence minister Eli Cohen nominated as foreign minister

Israeli prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu announced the nomination in a speech to the Israeli Parliament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

JERUSALEM - Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab counties, was on Thursday nominated as foreign minister by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu announced the nomination in a speech to the Israeli Parliament as he outlined the direction of his new government, expected to be voted in by lawmakers later in the day, succeeding a coalition government headed by Mr Yair Lapid.

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco all normalised relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

Mr Cohen then led the first official delegation to Sudan in January 2021, after the country also signed a normalisation agreement with Israel.

Mr Cohen takes office as Mr Netanyahu seeks to expand the so-called Abraham Accords to Saudi Arabia.

“We laid the foundations for Saudi joining the Abraham Accords,” Mr Lapid said in a farewell speech to Parliament.

“The secret details will be handed to the incoming prime minister. If the new government continues in the route we carved out, normalisation with the Saudis can be reached in a short time.” AFP

More On This Topic
Israel’s Parliament passes laws paving way for Netanyahu return
Far-right partners in Israel's incoming govt say they will serve all Israelis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top