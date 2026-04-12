Israel’s far-right minister visits flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

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The compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

– Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 12, saying he was seeking greater access for Jewish worshippers and drawing condemnation from Jordan.

The compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Known to Jews as the Temple Mount, it is the most sacred site in Judaism and is Islam’s third-holiest site.

Under a delicate, decades-old arrangement with the Muslim authorities, it is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation, and Jews can visit but may not pray there.

Suggestions that Israel would alter the rules have sparked outrage among Muslims and ignited violence in the past.

“Today, I feel like the owner here,” Mr Ben-Gvir said in a video filmed at the site and distributed by his office.

“There is still more to do, more to improve. I keep pushing the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to do more and more – we must keep rising higher and higher.”

A statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said it considered Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit to be a violation of the status quo agreement at the site and “a desecration of its sanctity, a condemnable escalation and an unacceptable provocation”.

Mr Ben-Gvir’s spokesman said the minister was seeking greater access and prayer permits for Jewish visitors.

He added that Mr Ben-Gvir had prayed at the site.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Netanyahu’s office.

Previous such visits and statements by Mr Ben-Gvir have prompted announcements from Mr Netanyahu, saying that there is no change in Israel’s policy of keeping the status quo.

Muslim, Christian and Jewish sites, including Al-Aqsa, had been largely closed to the public during the Iran war.

There was no immediate sign of unrest on April 12 after Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit. REUTERS