Israelis march on Jerusalem to protest judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Israeli activists marched from Tel Aviv towards Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest against the hard-right government’s planned judicial overhaul, which they fear threatens liberal democracy.

“It is time for a decisive move,” said protest organiser Shikma Bressler of the 70km multi-day march, set to reach the Knesset or parliament by Saturday. “We need you... to join us.”

The march is part of a months-long wave of protests that saw thousands block roads and train stations across the country on Tuesday, ahead of an upcoming Parliament vote on a key clause of the reform agenda.

Protests against the judicial reforms have drawn support from both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, blue-collar and hi-tech workers.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, they set off in the morning, took a lengthy midday break in the shade of a park, and resumed their walk at around 5.30pm (10.30pm Singapore time).

“We will get to Jerusalem on Saturday night and set up tents around the Knesset,” said Mr Moshe Radman, 38. “We hope that the government of Israel will hear the nation and stop the destruction.”

Mr Radman told AFP that the protesters would walk for about four hours, then break for the night and start again around sunrise on Thursday.

The judicial reform plan, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in January, has split the nation.

It has sparked one of Israel’s biggest ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

It has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel’s close ally the United States, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Tensions with Washington

US President Joe Biden has regularly voiced criticism of the proposed judicial reforms.

“My recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush,” Mr Biden was quoted as saying by columnist Thomas Friedman in The New York Times.

“I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here.”