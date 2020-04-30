Israelis celebrate Independence Day under lockdown

Military jets flew over Israel's Sheba Medical Centre in Tel HaShomer (right) and deserted parks and streets in Tel Aviv yesterday, cheered on by Israelis from rooftops and balconies as the country marked its Independence Day under lockdown.

In a normal year, locals would celebrate the day by flocking to beaches and other public spaces for barbecues, and to soak up the sun.

The government has begun to ease some curbs to contain its coronavirus epidemic, but it reimposed mandatory curfews for the back-to-back Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays on Tuesday and yesterday to reduce the risk of contagion.

The four jets performed aerobatic manoeuvres before flying on to other cities in a display also honouring front-line hospital staff. Said one of the pilots in a message to health workers: "We wish for you and all the citizens of Israel robust and vigorous health and a happy Independence Day."

Celebrations for the 72nd anniversary of Israel's 1948 independence kicked off on Tuesday with fireworks in some cities. But many jurisdictions dispensed with their usual spectacle to save money in an economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Israel has reported almost 16,000 coronavirus cases and more than 200 deaths.

Infection rates have ebbed in recent weeks, and the authorities have begun easing restrictions by allowing some businesses to reopen, with an eye towards letting children return to school.