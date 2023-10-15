Israeli troops wait in fields near Gaza, signalling imminent invasion

BE’ERI, Israel - All signs indicate an imminent Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, as Israeli troops mass around the border.

On Saturday, eight days after Hamas launched its surprise assault on nearby Israeli communities, killing at least 1,300 people, and after a week of punishing Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the pastoral farmland around the border has been transformed. Hulking among the cotton meadows, green orchards and dusty fields are rows of tanks and armoured personnel carriers pointing in the direction of the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Since the Hamas incursion, the bloodiest single day in Israel’s 75-year history, the Israeli military says it has mobilised 360,000 reservists. Some of them have been waiting in these makeshift field camps for a week.

For what exactly, they don’t know or won’t say. On Saturday, the Israeli military announced in a statement that troops were gearing up for “a significant ground operation,” without setting a timetable.

After the atrocities and trauma visited on their country, the soldiers say, the mission is clear:

“To restore honour to Israel,” said tank driver Shai Levy, 37, from Jerusalem, who in civilian life is a rabbi and teaches in a seminary. “The citizens are relying on us to defeat Hamas and remove the threat from Gaza once and for all,” he said.

Like many reservists, Mr Levy, a father of five young children, had left his family behind in Jerusalem.

Many of those already in the field are from the Armoured Corps, who often go first into enemy territory and pave the way for the infantry. The reservists said they felt battle-ready. Mr Levy’s crew participated in a large tank drill about 18 months ago and was engaged in operational activity just a few months ago, he said.

“We’ve trained for years for this,” he said, adding, “Now it’s the real thing.”