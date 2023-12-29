Israeli tanks push deep into central Gaza town, air strike kills 20 in south

CAIRO/GAZA (fdgaza29) - Israeli tanks advanced deep into a town in the central Gaza Strip on Dec 29, after days of relentless bombardment that forced tens of thousands of already displaced Palestinian families to flee in a new exodus.

A Palestinian journalist posted pictures of Israeli tanks near a mosque in a built-up area of Bureij, the armoured contingent having apparently advanced from orchards on the eastern outskirts.

Further south, Israeli forces struck the area around a hospital in the heart of Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip’s main southern city, where residents feared a new ground push into territory crowded with families made homeless in 12 weeks of war.

An Israeli air strike later on Dec 28 killed 20 Palestinians and wounded 55 in Rafah, a major town near Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said. The building that was hit was housing displaced civilians, according to local medics and residents.

Palestinian health authorities said earlier that 210 people were confirmed killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, raising the toll of Palestinians killed in the war so far to 21,320 - nearly 1 per cent of Gaza’s population. Thousands more dead are feared to be buried or lost in the ruins.

Over the course of the war, the Israeli military has expressed regret for civilian deaths but it blames Hamas for operating in densely populated areas or using civilians as human shields, a charge the group denies.

Israel has escalated its ground offensive in Gaza sharply since just before Christmas despite public pleas from its closest ally the United States to scale the campaign down in the closing weeks of the year.

It launched the war to destroy the militant Islamist Hamas movement that runs Gaza after fighters rampaged through Israeli towns in a cross-border raid on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages. Of the hostages, 110 were freed during a short truce in late November and another 23 have now been declared dead in absentia, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Dec 28.

The main focus of fighting is now in central areas south of the wetlands that bisect the narrow coastal strip, where Israeli forces have ordered civilians out over the past several days as their tanks close in.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing the densely packed Nusseirat, Bureij and Maghazi districts were heading south or west on Dec 28 into the already overwhelmed city of Deir al-Balah along the Mediterranean coast, crowding into hastily built camps of makeshift tents.

“Over 150,000 people - young children, women carrying babies, people with disabilities & the elderly - have nowhere to go,” the main UN organisation operating in Gaza, UNRWA, said in a social media post.

The eastern part of Bureij was a theatre of heavy fighting on Dec 28 morning, with Israeli tanks thrusting in from the north and east, residents and militants said.

“That moment has come, I wished it would never happen, but it seems displacement is a must,” said Omar, 60, who said he had been forced to move with at least 35 family members.

“We are now in a tent in Deir al-Balah because of this brutal Israeli war,” he told Reuters by phone, declining to give a second name for fear of reprisals.