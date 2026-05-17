Israeli strikes kill four people in Gaza, medics say

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Gaza medics said another Israeli air strike killed at least three people at a community kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital.

CAIRO - Israeli strikes killed at least four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on May 17, health officials said.

Medics said an Israeli strike killed one Palestinian near a police post in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it killed a militant who posed an immediate threat to forces operating in an area south of the enclave.

Separately, Gaza medics said another Israeli air strike killed at least three people at a community kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza area.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on the incident.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to advance US President Donald Trump’s post-war plan for Gaza that is meant to end more than two years of fighting.

Israel has stepped up attacks in Gaza in the ​weeks since halting its joint bombing with the US in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the devastated Palestinian territory, where the military says Hamas fighters are tightening their grip.

On May 16, the Israeli military said that Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas’s armed wing in the Gaza Strip, was killed in what it described as a precise strike on Gaza City on Friday.

Hamas confirmed Haddad’s death but stopped short of threatening revenge.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire started.

Some 870 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the October ceasefire, according to figures that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants during the same period.

Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters. REUTERS