Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3, testing fragile ceasefire

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Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - Israeli strikes killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza on May 10, including two members of the Hamas‑run police force, health officials said, in violence that underscored the fragility of a US‑brokered ceasefire.

Medics said that an air strike killed one person in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, while another killed the head of the criminal police force in Khan Younis, Colonel Wessam Abdel‑Hadi, and his aide, according to Gaza’s Hamas‑run interior ministry.

Reuters has previously reported that Israel has heightened its attacks on Gaza’s police force that Hamas have used to re-establish governance in areas under their control.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks.

At least 850 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, local medics say, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers over the same period.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war started in October 2023, Gaza health authorities say, most of them civilians. REUTERS