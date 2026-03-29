Israeli strikes hit two Gaza police checkpoints, killing six, medics say

CAIRO, March 29 - Two Israeli air strikes on two checkpoints of the Hamas-led police force killed at least six Palestinians including a child, local health officials said, in the latest round of violence despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that is now more than five months old.

Medics said Israeli planes attacked two police checkpoints in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing three policemen and three civilians, including a girl, and wounding four others.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the recent strikes. The military has killed over 680 Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas came into effect in November, local health officials say.

More than 72,000 have been killed since the war started in October 2023. Israel is now also waging a war, alongside the U.S., against Iran, and is carrying out a new campaign against Hezbollah in which Israel forces have invaded southern Lebanon.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite the ceasefire and amid Israel's war with Iran. Health officials in the territory say at least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the Iran conflict began a month ago. REUTERS