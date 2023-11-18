Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp kills five: Medics

The incident, which the Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on, took place at Balata refugee camp, in the central city of Nablus. PHOTO: REUTERS
RAMALLAH - At least five Palestinians were killed and two more injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said early on Nov 18.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident at Balata refugee camp, in the central city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent earlier said its medics were dealing with five serious injuries from the blast, all of them men ranging from 19 to 25 years in age.

The West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, has seen a sharp surge in violence since the deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas gunmen from Gaza last month.

At least 186 Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the Oct 7 Hamas attack, according to United Nations figures.

An additional eight have been killed by Israeli settlers, while four Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians, according to the figures. REUTERS

