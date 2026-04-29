Israeli strike on Lebanese troops, rescuers wounds two soldiers, Lebanon says

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Smoke rises following explosions in southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Shir Torem

April 28 - An Israeli strike on Lebanese troops and rescuers during a rescue operation in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon wounded two Lebanese soldiers, the Lebanese army said on Tuesday.

The Lebanese civil defense said three of its members were trapped under rubble after the Israeli attack, adding that efforts were underway with the Lebanese army to evacuate them.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon has led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have continued to clash in southern Lebanon, where Israel has kept soldiers in the self-declared buffer zone.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon, destroying homes it describes as infrastructure being used by Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group, meanwhile, has kept up its drone and rocket attacks against Israeli troops in Lebanon and on northern Israel. REUTERS