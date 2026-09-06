Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO, Sept 6 - An Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians, including a child, in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of the enclave's largest Al Shifa Hospital, said the Israeli airstrike struck a vehicle in western Gaza City killing two people, including a girl, and wounding six others.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters. REUTERS