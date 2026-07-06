Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

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CAIRO, July 5 - An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, health officials said.

Medics said the two people were killed when an airstrike hit a group of people at the Omar Al-Mokhtar road in the heart of the city, north of the enclave. Several others were wounded, they added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, saying that it is targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza or those who took part in that 2023 attack.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes the group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, over 1,060 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from each side. Hamas does not disclose its fatality figures. REUTERS