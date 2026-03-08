Israeli strike kills two Palestinians in a car in Gaza, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO, March 8 - An Israeli air strike killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, local health officials said, the deadliest incident in Gaza since Israel and the United States launched their war against Iran a week ago.

Medics said the two people were travelling in a car near Al-Azhar University in western Gaza City. Their identities were not immediately clear. Several other people in the area were wounded in the strike, the health officials added.

Such attacks have declined since the start of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, although Israeli forces have killed several Palestinians over the past week.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Sunday's strike.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal that kicked off last October, but violence has continued on a near-daily basis. Both sides have blamed the other for the violation of the truce agreement.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 640 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October. Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Gaza has been devastated by more than two years of an Israeli onslaught that killed over 72,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and left much of the enclave in ruins.

The war was sparked by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, where the militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. REUTERS