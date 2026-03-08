Israeli strike kills three Palestinians in Gaza City, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Palestinians carry a casualty at the site hit by an Israeli strike, according to health officials, in Gaza City, on March 8.

CAIRO - An Israeli air strike killed three Palestinians in Gaza City on March 8, said the head of the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Selmia. It was the deadliest incident in Gaza since Israel and the US launched their war against Iran a week ago.

Medics said the three men were near Al-Azhar University in western Gaza City. Among the dead was paramedic Mohammad Hamduna. The two others were named as Mohammad Abu Shedeq and Ahmed Lafi. The strike hit near crowded tent camps where Gazans were sheltering, and wounded several other people in the area, the medics added.

Such attacks have declined since the start of the US-Israeli campaign against Iran, although Israeli forces have killed several Palestinians over the past week.

The Israeli military issued a statement on March 8 about the strike saying they had killed two Hamas members who they alleged had been preparing to attack Israeli soldiers without providing evidence.

No militant group has claimed any of the men as members.

The Israeli military declined to comment in response to Reuters’ request for evidence connecting the men to a potential attack.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal that kicked off in October 2025 , but violence has continued on a near-daily basis. Both sides have blamed the other for the violation of the truce agreement.

Palestinians inspecting the damage at the site hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Gaza health ministry said at least 640 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October. Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Gaza has been devastated by more than two years of an Israeli onslaught that killed over 72,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and left much of the enclave in ruins.

The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, where the militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. REUTERS