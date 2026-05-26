Israeli strike kills five people in Gaza, medics say

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CAIRO, May 26 - An Israeli airstrike killed at least five Palestinians who confronted an anti-Hamas militia at a refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, health officials said.

Medics and residents said an Israeli drone fired a missile at people who came out of their homes when an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia tried to storm an area east of Maghazi camp.

As well as at least five fatalities, several people were injured, they said.

The Israeli military, which has been fighting Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory since October 2023, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Incursions by Israeli-backed armed gangs, whom Hamas brands "Israeli collaborators", have escalated in past weeks.

Leaders of those groups, who operate in areas under Israeli control, say they aim to topple Hamas rule.

An October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes the group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of coastal territory.

Some 900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same period, the country's military has said. REUTERS