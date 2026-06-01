Israeli strike kills at least two at Gaza seaport cafe, medics say

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CAIRO, May 31 - An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians and wounded 12 on Sunday at a Gaza cafe that was packed with people celebrating public holidays, health officials said.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

An October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes the group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of coastal territory. The cafe struck on Sunday was on the emergency seaport in Gaza, a floating dock off the coast that was meant to be temporary.

Some 900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same period, the country's military has said. REUTERS