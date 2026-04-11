Israeli strike kills at least six at Gaza police checkpoint, medics say

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CAIRO, April 11 - An airstrike hit a police checkpoint in Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip early on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring several others, medics said.

It was not immediately clear whether all those killed were police members. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A series of Israeli strikes has killed dozens of Hamas-led police force members since October, according to medics and police sources.

Israel and Hamas reached a U.S.-brokered deal last October that was meant to halt violence in the Palestinian territory. Both sides accuse each other of breaching the agreement.

Israeli fire has killed at least 700 Palestinians since the deal was struck, while four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in the same period. REUTERS