Israeli strike hits police car in Gaza, killing four, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO, April 14 - An Israeli airstrike on a police vehicle in Gaza City on Tuesday killed at least four people, including a child, health officials in the territory said, in the latest violence overshadowing a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Medics and witnesses said the attack at Nafaq Street in Gaza City set a police car ablaze and that residents and rescue workers rushed to search for possible casualties. It was unclear how many of the dead may have been policemen.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ceasefire that began last October halted two years of full-blown war but left Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone that makes up well over half of Gaza, with Hamas in power in the remaining, narrow coastal strip.

Israel has escalated its attacks on Hamas-led police and security forces since October, killing dozens, the group's officials in Gaza have told Reuters, accusing Israel of trying to cause chaos and anarchy.

Israel says it aims to thwart attacks by Hamas and other militant factions.

More than 750 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, while militants have killed four Israeli soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for ceasefire violations.

Palestinians also say Israeli forces have been expanding the zone they occupy. Israel denies this. REUTERS