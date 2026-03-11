Israeli strike hits Beirut apartment block, Lebanese media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Footage showed extensive damage to two floors of the apartment block in the Aicha Bakkar neighbourhood.

BEIRUT - An Israeli strike hit an apartment block in central Beirut on March 11, Lebanon’s state news agency reported, further widening Israeli attacks in the capital beyond the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs where heavy strikes continued.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and no immediate reports of casualties.

It would mark the second Israeli strike in the heart of Beirut in four days.

On March 8, an Israeli strike hit a hotel in the seafront Raouche neighbourhood. The Israeli military said that strike targeted five senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force.

The Lebanese authorities say nearly 570 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on March 2 to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel kept up heavy strikes on the southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, overnight. The Israeli military has ordered residents of the predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Dahiyeh to leave, along with residents of a swathe of southern Lebanon and parts of the east.

Some 700,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon, or more than a tenth of the population, the United Nations has reported. REUTERS