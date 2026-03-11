Straitstimes.com header logo

Israeli strike hits Beirut apartment block, Lebanese media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People stand near debris and damaged vehicles at the site of an Israeli strike on an apartment building, in central Beirut, Lebanon, March 11, 2026, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Footage showed extensive damage to two floors of the apartment block in the Aicha Bakkar neighbourhood.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

BEIRUT - An Israeli strike hit an apartment block in central Beirut on March 11, Lebanon’s state news agency reported, further widening

Israeli attacks in the capital

beyond the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs where heavy strikes continued.

Footage showed extensive damage to two floors of the apartment block in the Aicha Bakkar neighbourhood, and smoke rising from the building.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and no immediate reports of casualties.

It would mark the second Israeli strike in the heart of Beirut in four days.

On March 8, an Israeli strike hit a hotel in the seafront Raouche neighbourhood. The Israeli military said that strike targeted five senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force.

The Lebanese authorities say nearly 570 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on March 2 to avenge the

killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel kept up heavy strikes on the southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, overnight. The Israeli military has ordered residents of the predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Dahiyeh to leave, along with residents of a swathe of southern Lebanon and parts of the east.

Some 700,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon, or more than a tenth of the population, the United Nations has reported. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australia expects Iran war to intensify, shuts some Middle East embassies
‘Once in a lifetime’: RSAF plane returns with largest group of S’poreans from Middle East so far
See more on

Iran war

Strikes

Lebanon

Hezbollah

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.